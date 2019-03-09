This city was named the most stressed in the US

HIALEAH, Fla. - A new ranking of the most stressed U.S. cities ranks the metro Miami city of Hialeah, Florida, at No. 1.
Subscription health service provider Babylon Health made the ranking and released its findings Thursday, The Miami Herald reported.
Babylon Health analyzed more than 5 million tweets related to stress over a two-week period. Researchers estimated “the stress levels in short texts based on the classification of words in the text related to stress, frustration, anxiety, anger and negativity,” Babylon Health said on its website.
According to the study’s findings, 13.03 percent of tweets from people in Hileah were classified as stressed.
A Twitter search seems to support these findings, with people tweeting specifically about Hileah traffic.
“Such a strong hate for Hialeah traffic,” @gabbagabbie_x3 tweeted.
“I’m gonna off myself if I ever have to experience Hialeah traffic again,” tweeted user @Giosmojosodope.
San Bernardino, California, and North Las Vegas, Nevada, ranked second and third most stressed, respectively.
On the other end of the spectrum, St. Paul, Minnesota; Glendale, Arizona; and Madison, Wisconsin, ranked as the least stressed cities.
The study also found that Alaska is the most stressed U.S. state, and the Bronx is the most stressed New York borough.
You can view the results of the national stress study here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}