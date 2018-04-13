0 Things you might not know about Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is known around the U.S. as a mysterious day with the potential to bring bad luck and inexplicable occurrences.

But did you know these things about the infamous day?

1. Its roots may be in Christianity.

Michael Bailey, a history professor at Iowa State University who specializes in the origins of superstitions, told USA Today that ever since Jesus was crucified on a Friday, the day has been associated with "general ill omen."

Stuart Vyse, a psychology professor at Connecticut College, told USA Today that 13 guests are believed to have attended the Last Supper the night before Jesus was killed. The disciple who betrayed Jesus is believed to have been the 13th guest.

2. You're not more likely to go to the hospital.

A study published in "World Journal of Surgery" in 2011 found that there's no link between Friday the 13th and an increase of blood loss or the frequency of emergency room visits on that day.

"Our data indicate that such beliefs are myths far beyond reality," the study concludes.

3. Some people have a fear of the actual day when Friday falls on a month's 13th day.

They're called paraskevidekatriaphobics.

4. Other people choose to get married in style.

The Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel offers three different packages on Friday the 13th: zombie, vampire and "Rocky Horror"-themed ceremonies.

5. There are two Friday the 13ths in 2018.

This year April 13 and July 13 fall on a Friday.

6. Outer space is affected by Friday the 13th too.

A NASA report says a large asteroid will fly close enough to the Earth to be visible without a telescope in Africa, Europe and Asia on Friday, April 13, 2029.

7. Taylor Swift has a special connection to the number 13.

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," the singer told MTV in a 2009 interview.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Taylor Swift (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

