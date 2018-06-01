  • Thieves scam Walmart cashier out of $7,800

    WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio - Scammers allegedly talked a West Chester Twp. Walmart employee into putting a total of $7,830 on multiple reloadable gift cards.

    Three people allegedly scoped out what looked to be inexperienced cashiers and went to work, according to West Chester Twp. spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

    She said the alleged scammers knew the key strokes for loading a gift card and “helped” the cashier load more money on the cards than the amount they actually paid.

    Police said it happened on May 19.

    It remains under investigation, and police do not believe this has happened elsewhere in the township, according to Wilson.

