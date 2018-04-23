0 'The Rock' answers girl's prom request, rents out theater for her

OLD PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - An 18-year-old Minnesota student isn’t going to the prom with “The Rock,” but the actor and former wrestling star gave her the next best thing.

Katie Kelzenberg, of Stillwater Area High School, had tweeted a video to Dwayne Johnson, asking him to be her date for her school’s senior prom on May 5.

Friday, during the school’s morning announcements, Kelzenberg and her fellow classmates were startled to hear Johnson’s voice over the intercom, ABC News reported.

“All right, let’s start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement ... You're probably thinking 'What is 'The Rock' doing on our intercom system!?” Johnson said. “Well, I'm sending a message to very special young lady.”

While acknowledging that Kelzenberg might have been embarrassed -- in the video, her face reddens as Johnson continues to speak -- he thanked her for being “cool and awesome” for the prom invitation.

He told the students that he was unable to make the prom because he would be in Hawaii filming his new movie, “Jungle Cruise.”

Then Johnson dug into his wrestling repertoire and dropped the People’s Elbow on the unsuspecting class.

Johnson told Kelzenberg that he was renting out a local theater for her friends and family to see a screening of Johnson’s movie, “Rampage,” with drinks and popcorn on him, ABC News reported.

"I want you to go and have the greatest time! I rented out 232 seats!" he said. "Katie, have the best time. Thank you for being awesome!"

