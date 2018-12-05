0 ‘The Nutcracker' performance ends with proposal

Wait, that wasn’t in the script. A recent staging of “The Nutcracker” had a new romantic surprise ending.

At the end of the performance Sunday, the Nutcracker Prince, played by Dalton Rupp-Meinert, popped the question to the Dewdrop Fairy, Allison Evans, Kansas.com reported.

Evans and Rupp-Meinert have been dating for three years.

He had been planning the proposal for months but it took some doing and dedication.

First, Rupp-Meinert has never danced ballet, ever, Kansas.com reported.

Rupp-Meinert started plotting with Jill Landrith, who put the show together, before rehearsals started this summer. She cast Rupp-Meinert in the ballet, despite his lack of pirouetting practice going in.

To put the plan in motion, Landrith asked Evans if the dancer would ask her boyfriend to join the cast. Evans had no idea why, though, the same couldn’t be said for the rest of the cast and family members.

Dozens of friends and family members were in the audience at the end of the show, when Rupp-Meinert left the stage to get flowers for guest dancers. But when he got back, he pulled Evans into the spotlight. Confusion on Evans' part was short lived once she realized that he was holding a ring box.

And she said yes in front of a packed house!

“It was a special and definitely memorable weekend for the both of us,” Rupp-Meinert told Kansas.com.

