0 'The excitement faded away,' Florida school shooter says

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Florida plan to have a school resource officer at every school in Ocala as students return to class for the first time since a gunman opened fire inside a school Friday morning, injuring a student.

Deputies said 19-year old Sky Bouche carried a sawed-off shotgun in a guitar case into Forest High School and opened fire through a door.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC News, Bouche said he carried the gun on campus because he wanted to go to jail and that he never wanted to hurt anyone.

Investigators said he fired one shot through a classroom door, striking a student in the ankle.

Students and teachers created barricades with desks for their protection.

Senior Abigail Thompson was in a nearby classroom and heard the commotion.

"And then it was like, 'ahhhh!'" she said.

Her younger brother, Ethan, was also nearby. He said his teacher walked into the hallway to find Bouche, a former student, with his hands in the air and the shotgun on the floor.

She coaxed Bouche into her classroom, where he took a seat.

"He unloaded all his ammo from, like, (the) bulletproof vest he was wearing," Ethan said. "He was talking about how he was abused as a child and how he just wanted to get away from his abusive parents so he just wanted to get inside police custody so he didn't have to be by them anymore."

In the interview, Bouche talked about the moments leading up to the shooting

“A girl passed right by me. I just didn't want to shoot or kill people, because at that point, the adrenaline, the excitement kind of just faded immediately,” he said.

The injured 17-year-old is expected to be in the hospital for several days, according to a social media post.

Bouche is being held without bond on several charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

A teacher at Forest High School told me he wants everyone in the area wearing green Friday to support students. #ForestFriday He's hoping you can spread the message. — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 23, 2018

