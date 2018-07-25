0 ‘The Conners' will debut in October without Roseanne Barr, ABC confirms

The Conners family will return to ABC this fall -- without Roseanne Barr.

“The Conners” will debut Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, ABC stated.

The “Roseanne” spinoff will center on the rest of the family --John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

The launch of “The Conners” comes months after ABC made the decision to yank its top-performing “Roseanne” reboot after star Barr went on a well-publicized Twitter tirade.

Barr was heavily criticized after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who served as a top aide for President Barack Obama, was the product of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

She later deleted the tweet and apologized for her comment, which ABC network officials condemned as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

During an interview on her YouTube channel last week, Barr said she believed her firing was the result of her vocal support of President Donald Trump in liberal Hollywood and reiterated her belief that she thought Jarrett was white.

After ABC swiftly canceled “Roseanne,” there was fallout over the loss of over 200 jobs and there were almost immediate talks about some kind of possible revival, CNN reported.

“Roseanne” co-stars were all interested in keeping the show going in some fashion.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” said the cast in a joint statement released by ABC. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

“The Conners” will air Tuesdays 8 p.m. on ABC.

