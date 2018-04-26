Texas town to host 0.5K run, welcomes 'underachievers'

BOERNE, Texas - Not all of us will run a marathon in our lifetime. Or a half-marathon, even. Or a 10K. Nope, not a 5K.
But now there’s a running event for those who never thought they could say, “I can’t. I have my race that day.”
San Antonio neighbor Boerne has announced it will host a .5K, or a .31-mile race, May 5. The Facebook page for the event reads, “Underachievers welcome!” and boasts a “doughnut and coffee hydration station.”
The page estimates the event will last “like 10 minutes” and promises finishers a sticker for their car, beer and a medal.
The race also offered participants a VIP option for an additional $25 that would not require them to run at all. VIP “runners” get a larger medal.
The event’s website was updated on April 18 to announce that the race is full and no longer accepting sign-ups.
Don’t let that keep you from your dreams! You can go out and walk .31 miles right now. Or spring for VIP and stay right where you are.
