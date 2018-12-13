Texas theater allows owners to take their dog to the movies

PLANO, Texas - A theater in Texas is making the movies a furry family affair.
Plano Profile reported that K9 Cinemas in Plano, Texas, opened Friday. The business is from Erik Lankford, who was frustrated that he couldn’t bring his dog to any theater.
The idea is for owners to relax with their dogs while watching a movie just as they would at home, but there are some rules.
“We’ve got some guidelines in place to make sure that it is safe, fun, friendly and clean when people show up,” Lankford told KXAS. “We do have three doggone rules. Clean up after your pet. Bring the papers showing that your dog is up to date and there are only two dogs per human allowed.”
Dogs also need to stay on leashes at all times, unless they are in an area that plainly states otherwise.
The theater also offers concessions for $2, which include candy, popcorn and drinks for humans and dog treats for pups.
K9 Cinemas is only open on weekends and select weekdays for now. Traditional and classics will be shown. Some titles include “Home Alone” and “Elf.” More information on the theater is at K9Cinemas.com.
