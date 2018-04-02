Texas teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships to all of them

HOUSTON - A Texas teen has a big decision to make after he was accepted to 20 top-tier colleges – and scored a full-ride scholarship to each one.
Micheal Brown applied to 20 highly selective colleges.— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 2, 2018
He got into all of them.
They all offered him full rides. https://t.co/H3jAlAwzGY
According to CNN, Micheal Brown, a senior at Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in Houston, wowed admissions offices at every elite school he applied to, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Northwestern, the University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown and Vanderbilt.
The 17-year-old – who has a 4.68 grade-point average, 1540 SAT score and 34 ACT score – won "a combination of merit- and financial-based scholarships and grants" to the schools, the New York Times reported. He also earned other scholarships totaling $260,000, according to CNN.
"It's something I'm proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off," he told CNN.
Brown – who participated in his high school's student government, Key Club, debate team and mock trial – said he plans to major in political science and possibly economics, CNN and the New York Times reported.
He plans to select a school May 1.
