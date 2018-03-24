Texas space lover says NASA photographed 'alien skeleton' on Mars

A space enthusiast from Texas believes photographs taken by a NASA rover reveal an “alien skeleton” on Mars, KTRK reported.
A person from Waxahachie said a group of what looks like rocks is actually the skull and spine of a possible Martian.
The person filed a report with the Mutual UFO Network, which investigates UFO sightings in the United States and beyond, KTRK reported.
According to the report, the alleged skeleton was photographed by the Opportunity rover on Feb. 1 in Perseverance Valley on the west rim of Mars' Endeavour Crater.
The person who submitted the report to the UFO Network said a 3-D image revealed the bone detail of a spine, KTRK reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}