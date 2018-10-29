Texas principal on leave after alleged racial comment on Facebook

LUFKIN, Texas - A middle school principal in Texas was placed on administrative leave after allegedly writing on social media that the United States was "looking like Mexico and South America" with citizens "doomed to have a dirty country" because of undocumented immigration, the Houston Chronicle reported.
William Dugat, the eighth-grade principal at Lufkin Middle School, was placed on leave by Superintendent Lynn Torres pending an investigation, Lufkin Independent School District spokeswoman Sheila Adams confirmed to the newspaper.
“Yes, we were made aware of the post,” Adams said in a written statement obtained by KTRE. “We do not condone his actions or his comments.”
On Thursday, a woman posted a photograph of herself with Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported. O’Rourke was making a campaign stop in Lufkin, the newspaper reported.
"I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country," Dugat’s comment allegedly read. "Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way."
Debate was spirited in the wake of the alleged comment, the Morning News reported.
"How can he adequately serve the needs of his non-white students as an open, proud racist?" Melissa Childs asked.
"He is supporting the law of the land," James Pyle wrote. "How is that grounds for suspension?"
Dugat could not be reached for comment.
