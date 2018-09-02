Texas high school football team snaps 77-game losing streak

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas high school football team ended nearly eight years of frustration Thursday night by snapping a 77-game losing streak, WFAA reported.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School of Fort Worth defeated Dallas Conrad 40-12, winning for the first time since Sept. 18, 2010. That night, the Eagles beat Dallas Jefferson, 31-7, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported.
"It was just a relief, you know, it finally happened!" player Adrian Gutierrez told WFAA.
“I knew the record," coach Oscar Castillo told the television station Friday. "We've preached since we got here, just be positive, positive, positive. No negativity whatsoever."
The 77-game losing streak is not the longest in state history. According to statisticians at Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Davis High School in Houston lost 80 games in a row from 1985 to 1993.
