Texas 8th-grader builds a website matching people with shelter dogs

You might use a website to help you find the love of your life. Why not use it to find a canine companion? Thanks to an Austin eighth-grader’s class project, you can, according to KXAN.
Aiden Horwitz, a 13-year-old student at Austin Jewish Academy, created DogDoOrDogDont.org, a website that tells users which shelter dogs at Austin Pets Alive might be right for them. Prospective pet owners can fill out a survey about their lives -- the size of their home, the amount of barking they can tolerate, how long a future pooch might be home alone each day and more -- and receive a score. That score matches the user to a category of dog that might be right for them. Horwtiz’s website links to dogs available for adoption from Austin Pets Alive under each category.
“I wanted to come up with a way to help get dogs adopted or help people get the right dog for them and their family,” Horwitz wrote on the website.
Those who receive a score of zero to 10 percent, are told they might do better with a cat. Read more about Horwitz’s inspiration for the website at KXAN.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}