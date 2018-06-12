  • Texan wins $4.7 million playing lottery scratch-off game

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A San Antonio resident won $4.777 million playing a $50 lottery scratch-off game, officials with the Texas Lottery Commission said Tuesday.

    The person, who decided to stay anonymous, won the top prize in the Ultimate 7’s scratch-off game, officials said. The ticket was sold at Pik and Pak Food Mart in San Antonio, officials said. The convenience store is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

    The prize is the first of three $4.777 million top prizes to be claimed in the Ultimate 7’s game, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The game offers more than $142.8 million in prizes.

    The overall odds of winning a prize worth $70 or more through the game are 1 in 3.38. Odds are 1 in 1.2 million that a person will win the game’s top prize, officials said.

