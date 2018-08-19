0 Tent collapse injures fans at Backstreet Boys concert

THACKERVILLE, Okla. - Fans were injured when a storm caused a structure to collapse at a Backstreet Boys concert Saturday at the Winstar World Casino and Resort, officials said.

A handful of fans inside a structure at an outdoor coliseum to see Backstreet Boys and 90 Degrees were treated at the scene, KOCO reported.

An early storm with 80 mph winds knocked over trusses at the venue entrance injuring 14 fans inside the outdoor coliseum to see Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees, the resort said. They were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals.

“We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm,” resort officials said in a statement.

@backstreetboys Right after awning fell over. Several fans sprung to action including former nurse in army. Husband was hurt. pic.twitter.com/Iq8nTtRUoF — Nikole Berry (@NikoleJagow) August 19, 2018

“Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed (through) here,” Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson tweeted. “Emergency crews are on the (scene) as tent (collapsed) and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production.”

Hey folks! Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed thru here in Thackerville, OK. Emergency crews are on the seen as tent calapsed and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production. Status of show TBD. ✌🏻❤️ — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) August 18, 2018

Update... we are waiting on the safety inspector to inspect the structural integrity of the stage before any of our crew can get on the stage to asses the damage to our lights, sound and production elements. After which we can determine if we CAN perform. Stand by... — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) August 19, 2018

Waiting and praying for our fans that were injured. If we can perform were ready to go. But safety is first. pic.twitter.com/0GlB9fbmoc — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) August 19, 2018

The resort said the show will go on, rain or shine.

Hi, Lauren. As of right now, the show will go on rain or shine. Our team is keeping an eye on the weather throughout the evening and will let ticket holders know of any changes via our social media channels. — WinStar World Casino and Resort (@WinStarWorld) August 18, 2018

