  Tent collapse injures fans at Backstreet Boys concert

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    THACKERVILLE, Okla. - Fans were injured when a storm caused a structure to collapse at a Backstreet Boys concert Saturday at the Winstar World Casino and Resort, officials said. 

    A handful of fans inside a structure at an outdoor coliseum to see Backstreet Boys and 90 Degrees were treated at the scene, KOCO reported

    An early storm with 80 mph winds knocked over trusses at the venue entrance injuring 14 fans inside the outdoor coliseum to see Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees, the resort said. They were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals. 

    “We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm,” resort officials said in a statement.

    “Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed (through) here,” Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson tweeted. “Emergency crews are on the (scene) as tent (collapsed) and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production.”

     

     

     

    The resort said the show will go on, rain or shine. 

