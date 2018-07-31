  • Tennessee teacher accused of kissing 16-year-old student at school

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee teacher has been indicted after she was accused of having inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old student.

    Angela Martin, 33, taught at Northeast Prep Academy in Memphis. A grand jury indicted Martin on two misdemeanor counts of sexual contact by an authority figure.

    Her bond was set at $2,000.

    According to the district attorney, Martin gave the student a note during his second period call last school year. The note explained how much she liked him, authorities said.

    In late October, investigators say Martin kissed the student underneath a stairwell near her classroom.

    On another occasion, police said Martin took the student to a restroom inside her empty classroom and kissed him. 

    The teacher has since resigned.

