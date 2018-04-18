Tennessee man who dressed as Spider-Man sentenced to 105 years for child porn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee man who dressed as Spider-Man when washing windows at a Nashville hospital was sentenced to 105 years in prison Monday for producing and distributing child pornography, WKRN reported.
Jarratt A. Turner, 36, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, U.S. State Attorney Don Cochran said. Turner befriended families and then offered to babysit their children, Cochran told WKRN.
Turner was charged with 16 counts of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography on June 1, 2015. He pleaded guilty to all counts, WKRN reported.
“The sentence imposed by the court should ensure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” Cochran told WKRN.
Cochran said pictures and video Turner produced in his apartment included a toddler girl and an infant boy. Other material depicted Turner molesting children between the ages of 12 months and 2½ years, the state attorney said.
According to court records, Turner tried to access young children by dressing as Spider-Man while he washed windows at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, WKRN reported.
In a statement to WKRN, the hospital said patient safety was the facility’s first priority, adding that Turner “was never an employee” but “a contracted service provider washing windows.”
“Children of this community are a little safer with this sexual predator behind bars,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigation operations in Tennessee, told WKRN. “The fact he would film, and then upload to the internet, videos of himself molesting an infant and toddler, then take elaborate steps to conceal his activities, represents the extreme danger he posed to the community.”
