Tennessee man fights police at Walmart in underwear and cowboy boots, authorities say

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. - Police in east Tennessee arrested a man who was fighting them in his underwear and cowboy boots at a Walmart, the Advocate and Democrat of Madisonville reported.
Jacob Bradley Hodge, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the newspaper reported.
Police were responding to a fight at the Walmart in Madisonville when officers were confronted by Hodge, who was screaming and cursing while clad in just his underwear and cowboy boots, authorities said.
Patrolmen Daniel Martin and Kyle Day of the Madisonville Police Department tried to get Hodge to go home with his friends, but he became belligerent and started to walk away, the Advocate and Democrat reported. Day said he grabbed Hodge’s arm but the man resisted. Hodge then hit Day in the face as the patrolmen attempted to handcuff him, police said.
