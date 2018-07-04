  • Teenage sisters kidnapped, raped; nationwide manhunt for three suspects underway

    By: DaytonDailyNews.com

    Updated:
    BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -

    Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenage sisters in Bowling Green, Ohio, according to police. A fourth suspect has already been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the incident. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Authorities were notified of the incident June 28, after the victims, 13- and 14-year-old sisters, were taken to a hospital, reporting they were sexually assaulted and held against their will at a Bowling Green motel, WTOL-TV reported

    One suspect, identified as Simon Juan Thomas, 24, of Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Bowling Green police. Thomas was booked into the Wood County Justice Center. 

     >> Related: Congressman Jim Jordan knew about sex abuse at Ohio State, former wrestlers say

    Nationwide arrest warrants on two charges of kidnapping and rape have been issued for David Ramos Contreras, 27, of Mexico, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, and Arnulfo Ramos. The ages and suspected home countries of Adiel and Ramos are unknown, police said. 

    The men could be using false names and police are asking the public to look at their pictures to identify them. 

    Contreras, Adiel, and Ramos are also reported to have fake ID cards and documentation, WTOL-TV reported.

    All three men are employed in the Bowling Green area, according to the station. They were staying at the same hotel where the alleged rape occurred, which is where both victims and their mother were also staying.

    >> Trending: #BoycottWalmart: Anti-Trump apparel causes uproar 

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact either: 

    • The Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131
    • Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME
    • Your local law enforcement agency

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories