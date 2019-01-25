Teen with autism donates portion of lifetime supply of peanut butter to furloughed federal employees

WASHINGTON - A teen with a lifetime supply of peanut butter decided to share his bounty with furloughed federal employees.
Eric McKay, 15, recently won a lifetime supply of Lidl peanut butter after accepting a challenge on social media from the grocery chain.
I’m giving away some of my peanut butter, and if you are furloughed like my dad you can have some. I hope my dad is working but he’ll be there if he’s still not. #LidlBeanutButter https://t.co/BoTk8TnFWu— Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) January 21, 2019
McKay has autism and a sensitivity to food and texture, his mother, Tracey McKay, told WUSA. He eats three peanut butter and jelly English muffins daily. That is why she bought him 72 jars of Lidl peanut butter when it was on sale for 78 cents last February.
Dear @LidlUS— Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) October 16, 2018
My name is Bean. I eat peanut butter and jelly English muffins for three meals a day.
Back in February, my mom bought 72 jars of your peanut butter when it was on sale for 78 cents a jar. I numbered each jar. pic.twitter.com/u4wBgH8rzm
By October, he had numbered each jar and was down to the last one.
The company gave him another 72 jars after McKay posted a photo on Twitter with a countertop full of the empty peanut butter jars. It also issued a challenge to the teen to get 72,000 retweets for a free lifetime supply.
We've got 72 jars on the way! Are you willing to up the ante?! If you get 72,000 RTs we’ll give you a lifetime supply of peanut butter. Do you accept our challenge? #LidlBeanutbutter— LidlUS (@LidlUS) October 17, 2018
Considering offer.— Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) October 17, 2018
In the mean time we’re at dangerously low #LidlBeanutbutter levels. Where can we pick up our 72 jars? pic.twitter.com/bjx6sondD8
In January, McKay accomplished the feat.
McKay whose father is a furloughed federal employee, donated a pallet of the peanut butter, “a five-year supply,” to other unpaid federal workers, WTOP reported.
"I like peanut butter,” McKay told WUSA. “I don't need that much peanut butter.”
.@BeanPhilosopher to the rescue! Furloughed workers in need of a helping hand can stop by Lidl Dumfries on Wednesday 4-7pm EST. @BeanPhilosopher @dandelionmama & our team will be donating up to 3 jars of #LidlBeanutButter per furloughed worker with valid Gov ID, while stocks last pic.twitter.com/9Df7sj2t4i— LidlUS (@LidlUS) January 21, 2019
