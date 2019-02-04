Teen shoots high school classmate over drug deal, police say

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly shooting a classmate in the parking lot of their high school, KHOU reported. The suspect also allegedly bragged about the shooting and mocked police who had come to arrest him, the television station reported.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred Thursday, and the teen shot his classmate in the foot. Another bullet also grazed the 16-year-old across his torso, the sheriff said.
Both teens are students at Atascocita High School. Deputies said the wounds were not life-threatening, KHOU reported.
"This could have gone much worse," Gonzalez said at a Friday news conference. "It's why we're always concerned about students and guns."
In Friday’s probable cause hearing, the judge noted that the suspect, who was charged with aggravated assault, “has a substantial juvenile history,” KTRK reported.
According to deputies, the suspect went to the parking lot, allegedly to sell marijuana to the victim, who is an 11th grader. When there was a disagreement and the victim “grabbed a small bag” and ran away, the suspect fired multiple shots, the television station reported.
Gonzalez confirmed that the suspect, who is currentkly posted on SnapChat, bragging about the incident and mocking police, KTRK reported.
"Cops fixing to come raid my house, they outside right now. All my homeboys, keep it down. I'm going to be locked up for like 20 years, a few years,” the teen said in the videos, according to the television station.
