Teen killed for his shoes, cellphone, family says

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a slain 16-year-old said he was killed for his shoes and cellphone in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Police got a call about a shooting just before 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

    Officers found Marquette Clark dead in the roadway at Ken Knight Drive and Moncrief Road. 

    His great aunt Daisy Wise said she believes he was killed in a robbery. She said his shoes and cellphone were missing.

    "That’s petty for someone to lose their life over something like that," Wise said. "Whatever it may be, nobody has a right to take nobody’s life.”

    Clark went to Raines High School, according to a Facebook page his family said belonged to him.

    According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime map, there have been 11 assaults and one robbery within a half-mile radius of Ken Knight Drive and Moncrief Road in the past four weeks.

    The Sheriff’s Office said officers have no information about a suspect at this time.

    Officers are asking anyone with information about Clark's death to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

