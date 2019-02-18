0 Teen killed after hitting snowbank in snowmobile crash

POLAND, Maine - A teen from Amesbury, Massachusetts, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

The department said the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Thompson Lake in Poland when two snowmobiles were heading down a plowed portion of the lake in an area known as "The Heath."

Amesbury teen killed in Maine's fifth fatal snowmobile crash of the season https://t.co/7GUw78UY0J — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 17, 2019

The lead snowmobile, driven by 17-year-old Troy Marden, failed to navigate around a corner in the road and struck a snowbank, and Marden was then ejected from the snowmobile.

>> On Boston25News.com: Pregnant Mass. woman, unborn child killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

The driver of the second snowmobile tried to help the victim before going for help, but Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash, which was Maine's fifth fatal snowmobile crash of the season.

Meanwhile, Amesbury High School released a statement, mourning the loss of Marden. The full statement can be read below:

TRENDING STORIES:

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform you about a tragic loss to our school community. On Saturday, February 16th, senior Troy Marden was killed in a fatal snowmobile accident. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community. Amesbury Public Schools has a team of professionals prepared to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel in difficult times such as this. Tomorrow, Monday, February 18th, we will have counselors available at the Amesbury High School cafeteria from 1-4 pm for any student, staff or community member who may need support as a result of this loss. Should you or your child need assistance before our counselors are available tomorrow at 1 pm, we’d recommend reaching out a mental health professional. Again, we are deeply saddened by our loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Troy’s family and friends."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.