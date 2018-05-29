0 Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week

A teen from Maryland has already graduated college and he’s still not old enough to drive a car. Torrington Ford graduated from Anne Arundel Community College at the age of 15. But the educational feat wasn’t fully unexpected.

His mother, Tarita, started homeschooling Torrington when he was only 2 years old. But she told the Capital Gazette that her son got bored after awhile. Tarita tried making the school work more difficult, so when he was 12, while doing high school-level courses, Torrington took a placement test for college. He tested into credit classes and enrolled into Anne Arundel Community College to take political science, college algebra and English.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Torrington took college classes. Tuesday and Thursday, he was a high school student being homeschooled by Tarita, the Capital Gazette reported.

Torrington graduated last week from from both college on Thursday and high school on Saturday.

He finished college with a concentration in science, including taking two physics classes in one semester. He also plays various sports including football, basketball, baseball and track.

He also found he has a love for flying and will study aviation engineering at Ohio State next year.

The family are moving from Maryland to Columbus, Ohio, WUSA reported. The Capital Gazette reported they’re going early so he can start bridge classes in July to prepare for the fall semester and will take classes that will help him become a pilot when he graduates. He would like to be a commercial pilot, WUSA reported.

If all goes as planned, he will graduate with a degree from the Aeronautical Engineering Program before he’s out of his teens, WUSA reported.

