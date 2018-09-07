Teen falls to his death at Yosemite trying to take dangerous selfie from waterfall's edge

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A teenager visiting from Israel fell to his death Wednesday at Yosemite National Park while trying to take a selfie on the edge of Nevada Fall, according to news reports.
Tom Frankfurter, 18, from Jerusalem, lost his balance and fell 820 feet after he slipped on the edge of the waterfall trying to take a picture of himself, according to The Times of Israel.
Frankfurter was on a two-month trip to the U.S. before joining the Israeli Army, his mother told Israel’s Channel 10 news.
An 18-year-old hiker visiting from Jerusalem died Wednesday after falling off a cliff at Yosemite National Park when he slipped from a ledge Nevada Fall taking a #Selfie pic.twitter.com/N45Fkp5AJW— Dave McAlister (@DaveMcAlister) September 7, 2018
Frankfurter is the sixth person to die in Yosemite in the past five months, according to The Fresno Bee.
The park just reopened after it was closed because of several wildfires raging in California.
