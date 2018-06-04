Teen drowns after high school graduation party

WORCESTER, Mass. - An 18-year-old Massachusetts teen died Saturday night after drowning in a lake following a high school graduation party, police said.
Christensen G. Agnant, who graduated from South High Community School in Worcester on Tuesday, was identified as the victim, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.
18 year old Chris Angnant had just graduated from South High Community School in Worcester Tuesday. He drowned while at a graduation party at Webster Lake last night. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wwsj9VflG0— Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) June 3, 2018
Multiple fire departments responded to Webster Lake on Saturday night.
Police said Agnant had gone under the water near the Lakeside boat ramp after a high school graduation party, and several attempts were made to rescue him.
An off-duty police officer dived into the water to help the search, and a dive team eventually took over and found the teen.
TRENDING STORIES:
Agnant was brought to shore and taken to Harrington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No foul play is suspected in the incident, police said.
Worcester DA says 18 year old Christensen Agnant drowned last night here at Webster Lake. He was celebrating his recent HS graduation with several other teens. Several people desperately tried to save him, diving until they were exhausted. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/A0ge7snKvC— Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) June 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}