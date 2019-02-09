Teen born without forearm builds robot prosthetic out of Legos

A teen, who was born without a right forearm, took control and built his own prosthetic arm using toys that kids play with all the time. With each model, his design has become more advanced.
David Aguilar is 19 and is studying bioengineering at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya in Spain, Reuters reported.
He hopes his designs using Legos can become an affordable option for those who need robotic limbs.
He built his first arm at age 9, according to Reuters. He is now on version four, or in the vernacular from his favorite comic book hero, Iron Man, MK 4.
The latest version of his arm, which he only uses occasionally, is red and yellow, with a motor. It bends at the elbow and has a hand that can grab.
This 19-year-old student has built himself a robotic prosthetic arm using LEGO pieces after being born without a right forearm due to a rare genetic condition. https://t.co/MdxVcVonCm pic.twitter.com/B3MBr765hG— ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2019
He also runs a YouTube channel with the username “Hand Solo” to show that a disability shouldn’t stop anyone.
After he graduates, he hopes to continue building limbs that anyone can afford.
“I would try to give them a prosthetic, even if it’s for free, to make them feel like a normal person, because what is normal, right?” Aguilar told Reuters.
