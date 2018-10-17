Teen bitten by great white shark gets lifetime fishing license

A California teen bitten by a great white shark two weeks ago was given a lifetime fishing license by state authorities, KNSD reported.
The California Wildlife Officers Foundation presented Keane Webre-Hayes with the license Saturday at the foundation’s Wags and Waves event, along with additional lifetime fishing privileges, KFMB reported.
Keane Webre-Hayes made his public appearance at an event support the California Wildlife Officers Foundation. https://t.co/INxSnTbHhI— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) October 14, 2018
Webre-Hayes, 13, was diving for lobster in Encinitas when the shark attacked him on Sept. 30, the television station reported.
RELATED STORIES:
“For them to give me one for life means I go catch as many lobsters as I want,” Webre-Hayes told reporters.
Webre-Hayes stayed in the hospital for a week after the attack, KNSD reported.
The Wags and Waves event featured K-9 animals and wildlife officers who enforce fish, wildlife, and habitat laws.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}