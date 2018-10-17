  • Teen bitten by great white shark gets lifetime fishing license

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A California teen bitten by a great white shark two weeks ago was given a lifetime fishing license by state authorities, KNSD reported.

    The California Wildlife Officers Foundation presented Keane Webre-Hayes with the license Saturday at the foundation’s Wags and Waves event, along with additional lifetime fishing privileges, KFMB reported.

    Webre-Hayes, 13, was diving for lobster in Encinitas when the shark attacked him on Sept. 30, the television station reported. 

    “For them to give me one for life means I go catch as many lobsters as I want,” Webre-Hayes told reporters.

    Webre-Hayes stayed in the hospital for a week after the attack, KNSD reported.

    The Wags and Waves event featured K-9 animals and wildlife officers who enforce fish, wildlife, and habitat laws.

