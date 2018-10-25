Teacher takes former students to father-daughter dance after girls' dad dies

DAVIDSON, Mich. - There are some teachers who can sometimes be like a second parent, but an educator went above and beyond for former students earlier this month.
Steve Culbert stepped in for Alivia and Avery Reece, 7 and 8 respectively, so they could attend a father-daughter dance in their town.
The girls had lost their father in September when a blood clot put him in cardiac arrest in August, Michigan Live reported. He was only 32 years old.
Culbert was Alivia and Avery’s teacher when they were in second grade.
Culbert met Alivia and Avery before the dance with a stretch limo. The community chipped in to buy dresses for the girls and a day of pampering before the dance, Michigan Live reported.
Alivia and Avery’s mom, Shelley, was grateful for Culbert taking her daughters to the dance, telling ABC News it was a night her husband had always had with his daughters. He never missed the dance, Michigan Live reported.
“Having Avery come home that evening and tell me Mr. Culbert brought her smile back was all a mother could ask for,” Reece told “Good Morning America.”
Culbert is also hoping to prepare for his students’ future outside of his classroom and hopes to set up a college fund for Avery and Alivia, ABC News reported.
