0 Teacher credited with stopping shooter at Indiana middle school

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Students at Indiana’s Noblesville West Middle School are hailing a science teacher as a hero for his actions Friday, when a boy opened fire on classmates at the school.

A teacher, identified by The Indianapolis Star as Jason Seaman, sprung into action after a student asked to use the bathroom Friday morning and returned to the classroom with a pair of handguns, police said.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker told The Associated Press that students were taking a test when the unidentified student walked into the classroom and opened fire.

“Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground,” seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker told The Associated Press. “If it weren’t for him, more of us would have been injured for sure.”

The Star reported that Seaman was shot three times and underwent surgery Friday. An unidentified student was also injured, according to police.

Jason Seaman’s brother, Jeremy Seaman, told the Star that he was not surprised by reports of his brother’s actions.

“He’s not really ever been the person to run away,” Jeremy Seaman told the Star. “When the safety of the kids is at hand, it’s not surprising to me that he was going to do what he had to do.”

Jason Seaman has been a teacher in Noblesville for four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also served as head football coach for seventh-graders for two years.

Jeremy Seaman told the Star that his brother is married with two young children.

Jason Seaman played college football for Southern Illinois from 2007 to 2010, according to ESPN. The team's head coach, Nick Hill, said in a statement Friday that Jason Seaman "was a great teammate (and) one of the team's hardest workers."

"You could always trust him to do the right thing," he said.

#Salukis head coach @17NickHill played one season with Jason Seaman, the hero of school shooting in Indiana. “He was a great teammate, one of the team's hardest workers. You could always trust him to do the right thing.” pic.twitter.com/ge1sTSOGTJ — Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) May 25, 2018

Jason Seaman continued to recover Friday. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

