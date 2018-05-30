0 Teacher convicted of sex crimes against student, 14, gets 1 year in prison

MIAMISBURG, Ohio - A former Miamisburg, Ohio, teacher convicted of sex crimes involving a 14-year-old student was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison and five years of probation.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell pointed out that Jessica Langford has no criminal history as he sentenced her for each of the three convictions for sexual battery.

“There isn’t a day goes by that I don’t wish I could do things differently. I know I am fully responsible,” Langford, 32, of Centerville, told the judge after she pleaded for mercy in court and listened to what the victim’s father had to say.

“She was entrusted with the care of the children and students and threw it away for her own sexual gratification,” the victim’s father said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said his son has had to go through the horror of a trial and now is isolated by his own community, his coaches, other teachers and classmates. He asked for the maximum sentence, which would be 15 years behind bars.

The April 13 verdict by a jury of eight men and four women found Langford guilty of having sex with the teen in her classroom on May 23, 2017. The teen told the jury he and Langford had oral sex and intercourse for “20 to 30” minutes in the locked classroom on the last day of school.

“He feels embarrassed and alone. He’s bullied constantly at school and feels helpless and alone,” his father said.

Langford begged for leniency and pointed out she is the primary caregiver for her daughter and ill mother.

The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning she will be in prison -- the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville -- for just one year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.