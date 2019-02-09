Target updates app after report reveals pricing changes based on location

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Target changed its mobile app Wednesday following an investigation conducted by a TV station in Minneapolis that revealed product prices would change based on the location of the shopper, sometimes rising by hundreds of dollars.
The app’s location-tracking function lets users find nearby stores or where specific items are located within the store. KARE conducted a two-month investigation after a viewer noticed that the price of products would change depending on if they were inside or outside of Target.
The Minneapolis-based retailer released the updated version of its app that now labels whether the price next to a product is “online” or “in-store,” according to The Associated Press.
Target said in a statement that the updates to the app make it easier for customers to understand pricing policy. The statement also said every page of the updated app featuring a product will link directly to the company’s policy of matching competitor prices.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
