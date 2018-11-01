0 Target, Kohl's, Costco leak ads promising Black Friday deals

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but as has become tradition with holiday shopping, the leaking of advertisements has begun.

Retail ads featuring this year’s holiday deals are beginning to make their way onto websites that follow the trends and publicize the day-after-Thanksgiving deals.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 23 this year.

So far, three major retail chains have leaked flyers listing deals for the holiday season, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Ads for Costco, Kohl’s and Target, featuring deals available at the end of the month and before, have already dropped.

Here’s a look at some of the deals each retailer is offering.

Costco

Costco, whose eight-page ad was posted by BestBlackFriday last week, features deals on Fitbits, Google Home Minis, laptops and a pressure cooker, among other bargains.

BestBlackFriday said that deals on page 1 of the ad are valid on Nov. 22, and they are available online only. Deals on pages 2-8 are valid Nov. 23 through Nov. 26.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Here are some highlights from the eight-page ad:

$300 off the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen Windows 10 professional laptop ($799.99)

$100 off the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators bundle

$50 off the Fitbit Versa

$30 off the Google Home Mini three pack ($69.99)

Up to $620 off a Whirlpool washer-dryer set

$100 off the Nikon D3500 DSLR camera 2-lens bundle ($499.99)

$35 off the Instant Pot Nova Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker

40-inch Vizio Class 1080p LED LCD TV for $199.99

Kohl’s

The Kohl’s 66-page circular was posted on the company’s website and features deals on clothing, jewelry, kitchen products and other items.

According to the circular, stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. BestBlackFriday says the retailer’s holiday sale will officially start at 12:01 a.m. Central Time on Nov. 19 online, and in-store at 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 22.

Some limited doorbusters will be available starting 12:01 a.m. CT Thanksgiving online, ahead of the in-store sale.

Here are some of the deals you can find at Kohl’s:

Amazon Echo 2nd Generation for $69

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99

Google Home for $79

Nintendo Switch bundle for $329.99

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $24

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera for $399.99

LG 49-inch 4K smart TV for $329

Fire 7 Kids Edition for $69.99

Microsoft Xbox One X PlayerUnknown's Battleground bundle for $399.99

Also take an extra 15 percent off select purchases Nov. 19-23 with promo code CHEERFUL. Exclusions apply.

Target

Target is offering free two-day shipping on thousands of items on its website in addition to in-store deals.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, close at 1 a.m. Friday and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Here are some deals Target will be offering:

Amazon Echo for $69

Echo Dot Gen. 3 for $24

Echo Dot Gen. 2 for $19.99

Element 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $799.99

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 (includes Switch console with Mario Kart 8 game built in. Plus dock, left and right Joy-Con controllers and more) Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle for $199.99

Hatchimals Surprise for $34.99

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max with $250 Target gift card with activation

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL with $200 Target gift card with activation

