Tanker overturns, spills 3,500 gallons of liquid chocolate onto interstate

ARIZONA - Call it a chocolate mess.
A tanker truck filled with liquid chocolate caused a big mess on an Arizona interstate highway Monday, forcing the road to be closed for more than four hours, KNXV reported.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tanker truck carrying 3,500 gallons of chocolate rolled over on the westbound lanes of I-40 east of Flagstaff, KSAZ reported.
The chocolate was kept at 120 degrees, according to a bill of ladling reviewed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Traffic was stopped from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., KNXV reported. It is unclear what caused the tanker to roll over, the television station reported.
There is a river of chocolate blocking/flowing in the westbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff. A tanker truck carrying 40-thousand gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over. This will be a sweet cleanup! pic.twitter.com/G03eVdNQZD— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 14, 2019
