  • Tanker overturns, spills 3,500 gallons of liquid chocolate onto interstate

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ARIZONA - Call it a chocolate mess.

    A tanker truck filled with liquid chocolate caused a big mess on an Arizona interstate highway Monday, forcing the road to be closed for more than four hours, KNXV reported.

    According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tanker truck carrying 3,500 gallons of chocolate rolled over on the westbound lanes of I-40 east of Flagstaff, KSAZ reported. 

    The chocolate was kept at 120 degrees, according to a bill of ladling reviewed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

    Traffic was stopped from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., KNXV reported. It is unclear what caused the tanker to roll over, the television station reported.

