  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use parrot to deliver 4th-round pick in NFL draft

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be winging it during the latter stages of the NFL draft.

    >> Read more trending news

    The NFL announced Monday that the Bucs will have a parrot deliver its fourth-round selection from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium to an announcer during Saturday’s televised Day 3 draft show.

    The parrot, a Catalina macaw named Zsa Zsa, is based at the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Hudson, Florida.

    The bird is not the first animal to participate in an NFL draft. Last year, an orangutan aided in the Colts announcing their fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Zach Banner, the NFL reported on its website. 

    Reaction on the Buccaneers’ upcoming pick ranged from humor to squawks of surprise. One website, JoeBucsFan, posted a video of The Three Stooges’ 1936 comedy short, “Disorder in the Court,” where a parrot is figured prominently in the climactic court scene.

    Undoubtedly, some fans will post the iconic parrot sketch from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

    Regardless, the Bucs will be giving the NFL the bird on Saturday.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use parrot to deliver 4th-round pick in NFL draft

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcome second child

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waffle House shooting: Man accused of killing 4 in Tennessee arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer retires from police force, makes emotional final call