0 Tammy Duckworth makes Senate history, votes with infant daughter in her arms

WASHINGTON - Maile Pearl Bowlsbey doesn’t know it, but the 10-day-old infant made history Thursday at the U.S. Senate.

Her mother, Tammy Duckworth, became the first person to cast a vote on the Senate floor with her newborn in her arms, The New York Times reported.

The Democrat from Illinois participated in Thursday’s vote on the confirmation of Republican Rep. James Bridenstine as NASA’s new administrator. Duckworth voted against confirmation, but the Senate approved Bridenstine by a 50-49 vote, CNN reported.

Duckworth, who already made history as the first U.S. senator to give birth, was elated about another groundbreaking day.

"It feels great," Duckworth said. "It is about time, huh?"

Wednesday, the Senate changed a longtime rule to allow newborns on the Senate floor during voting, CNN reported. The vote passed by unanimous consent and allows senators with infants under 1 year old to bring the child onto the Senate field and even breastfeed during the voting, CNN reported.

"I think it's historic, I think it's amazing," Duckworth told reporters.

I may have to vote today, so Maile’s outfit is prepped. I made sure she has a jacket so she doesn’t violate the Senate floor dress code (which requires blazers). I’m not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we’re ready pic.twitter.com/SsNHEuSVnY — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 19, 2018

Duckworth led the charge for the rule change.

Before Thursday’s vote, she tweeted: "May have to vote today. Maile's outfit is prepped. Made sure she has a jacket so she doesn't violate the Senate floor dress code requiring blazers. Not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies but I think we're ready."

The tweet referenced Capitol Hill's previous rule, which required women -- reporters and lawmakers -- to wear dresses and blouses with sleeves, CNN reported.

The infant brought a more gentle atmosphere to the Senate.

“She’s so beautiful,” New York Democrat Chuck Schumer said.

When reporters responded with an “awwww,” Schumer cracked that “The press is finally interested in something worthwhile,” the Times reported.

