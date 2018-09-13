0 Tamar Braxton says she was sexually abused by family members

Although Tamar Braxton chatted about her new boyfriend on “The Wendy Williams Show,” she also revealed she was sexually abused by family members.

In an in-depth interview with the daytime talk show host, Braxton, 41, confronted reports of her walking out of a taping of the OWN reality show “Iyanla Fix My Life.” Braxton appeared on the show -- which is hosted by motivational speaker Iyanla Vanzant -- with her sisters, and cleared up her reasoning for making an early exit.

“A lot of things happened in my childhood, I was too afraid to talk about, too ashamed to talk about,” Braxton said. “But the truth of the matter is that, you know, I have been molested. By both sides of my family."

“It’s nothing I’ve ever talked about, and I never thought that I would sit around the table with Iyanla Vanzant, who’s here to talk about me and my sisters and their problems, and to bring that up and sex shame me basically in front of everybody. That’s why I got up and walked out.”

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that Braxton spoke more about the interview on Instagram after the taped appearance aired Thursday morning.

In a video post that included a clip of her new music video for “Prettiest Girl,” Braxton said she only previously told two people -- including her new boyfriend -- about her experience as a victim of sexual abuse.

“I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple ‘family members,’” Braxton said. “I’ve never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them. One Being the man that I am with now and EVERY, SINGLE DAY he says I’m so beautiful and my scars makes me even more attractive.

“I felt that because this has happened to me recently, that something HAD to be done about people who DID know and tried to make People embarrassed and ashamed about something that has happened to them!!! I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over. I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story with out anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!! Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today! I wanted you to know that no matter how many scars you have... you are the PRETTIEST I love you all so much.”

Watch Braxton discuss the meeting with Vanzant and her sisters at the 8:39 mark in the video below.

