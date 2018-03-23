  • Taco Bell announces new tortilla chips based on its sauces

    By: WPXI.com

    Let’s hope this isn’t an early April Fools joke! Taco Bell announced that it will be releasing tortilla chips based on its sauces, according to its social media posts.

    The chips will be sold in grocery and convenience stores and will come in three flavors: original, mild and fire.

    The “Today” show reported that the chips will be available nationwide in May. 

    Mild chips will have a chili pepper and cumin taste. Fire will have jalapeno, chili peppers and paprika. The classic flavor will only have salt and taste like traditional tortilla chips, “Today” reported.

