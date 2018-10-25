0 Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro's New York restaurant, ABC says

Authorities are investigating at least eight suspicious packages sent in recent days to public figures and CNN’s New York bureau.

The Associated Press is reporting that the package bombs were packed with shards of glass.

The packages were found after a device described as a pipe bomb was sent to philanthropist George Soros earlier this week.

Update 7:45 a.m.:

President Donald Trump has claimed the "Anger" in society is "caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media."

Trump's tweet Thursday came as law enforcement was investigating pipe bombs and other suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to CNN.

Without referring specifically to the rash of explosive devices, Trump said: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News." Trump frequently labels stories he doesn't like as "fake news."

The president says what he calls "fake news" has gotten bad and the mainstream media must "clean up its act, FAST."

An explosive sent to CNN prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York, but no one was hurt.



Update 7:40 a.m.:

A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert DeNiro, and investigators say it may contain a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The bomb squad removed the package and took it to a police facility in the Bronx at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

Update 7:10 a.m.:

A New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with Robert DeNiro.

A law enforcement source tell The Associated Press that the device found Thursday appeared to be linked to the others sent to Democratic figures and CNN's New York City hub. The package looked similar to the others and had a similar device inside, the source said.

The NYPD says the device was taken from 375 Greenwich Street in the Tribeca neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesman said police were called for a report of a suspicious package at the location around 5 a.m.

Update 6:21 a.m. EDT Oct. 25: A suspicious package is under investigation in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, multiple news outlets are reporting.

ABC News is reporting that a device similar to those sent to several politicians yesterday was found at actor Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Grill.

HAPPENING NOW: NYPD responds to suspicious package at New York address associated with Robert DeNiro. https://t.co/quVqlCaMpo — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2018

Update 5:39 a.m. EDT Oct. 25: Investigators are searching for a suspicious package that may have been addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, CNN and Reuters are reporting, citing unnamed sources.

“The package, now considered suspicious because of similarities to others, was misaddressed and returned to sender,” CNN reported.

Later Wednesday night, two law enforcement sources told CNN that officials are trying to track down a package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, which is now considered suspicious because of similarities to other packages https://t.co/X8IltsSOTb — CNN (@CNN) October 25, 2018

Update 9:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: President Donald Trump opened his rally in Moisinee, Wisconsin, Wednesday night by addressing the suspicious devices that were sent to his political rivals and CNN, after his constant political targets became real targets.

"Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself," Trump told the crowd at his rally.

Trump begins by talking about the suspicious packages. He repeats what he said earlier, promising to bring the perpetrators to justice. "Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 25, 2018

At least seven suspicious devices were sent to seven different locations over the past couple days, leading some experts to question whether there’s a possible serial bomber on the loose

“There is one way to settle our disagreements. It’s called peacefully at the ballot box,” the president said.

Then he pledged to find the suspect or suspects.

"We will find those responsible and we will bring those to justice."

"We will find those responsible and we will bring those to justice." @realDonaldTrump begins rally by addressing suspicious packages sent to @CNN, other media outlets & Dem pols on Wednesday. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) October 25, 2018

While he seemed to tone down his rhetoric against news outlets at one point by calling for more civility in politics, he slipped back into familiar territory with his near constant criticism of the media.

“Media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories.”

More Trump: “There is one way to settle our disagreements. It’s called peacefully at the ballot box.”

“Media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone & to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks & stories.” — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 25, 2018

Meantime The Associated Press is reporting the suspicious devices contained shards of glass.

Update 8:10 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: The Los Angeles Police Department evacuated the South Los Angeles postal facility after an employee found what was described as a “suspicious package” addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, according to the LA Times.

(1/2) The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a suspicious package discovered at the Los Angeles Central Mail facility near Downtown Los Angeles. While we determine its contents and origins the facility is being evacuated. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 24, 2018

Update 5:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has increased security at critical transportation locations after explosive devices were found in three places over the past two days.

“Public safety is our number one priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a statement posted on social media.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am deploying 100 additional National Guard soldiers and directing state law enforcement to double security at vital assets across New York, including LaGuardia and JFK, mass transit systems and bridges and tunnels,” he said.

Cuomo said New Yorkers have never given into fear and won’t start now.

“As New Yorkers, we understand the dangers of our times -- just as we have done since the first bombing of the World Trade Center 25 years ago -- we will stand up and stand together against them.”

“We are tough, we are resilient and we will not allow terrorist thugs to change the way we lead our lives. We will not let terrorism win -- not today, not ever,” he said.

Out of an abundance of caution, I am deploying additional National Guard soldiers and directing State law enforcement to double security at vital transportation assets across New York.



New Yorkers have never succumbed to fear or intimidation, and today will be no different. pic.twitter.com/8XxY7jWYTJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 24, 2018

Update 4:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: "Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schulz, whose Florida address was used as a return address on a suspicious package addressed to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, called the incident “an appalling attack on our democracy,” in a statement Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC News.“We will not be intimidated by this attempted act of violence,” she said."

Wasserman Schultz also said the attack “must be vigorously prosecuted.”

JUST IN: Rep Wasserman Schultz Statement on Suspicious Packages pic.twitter.com/SlqB4DU0wN — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 24, 2018

Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: Waters confirmed in a statement that authorities seized a suspicious package Wednesday that was bound for her Washington office.

"I am appreciative of the law enforcement entitites who intercepted the package and are investigating the matter," she said. "I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror."

Maxine Waters statement on packages (INBOX) pic.twitter.com/IuArlwdm3d — Alexandra Svokos (@asvokos) October 24, 2018

Update 3:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker criticized President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday for what he called "a total and complete lack of understanding ... about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media."

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

Zucker’s statement came after an explosive was sent to the Time Warner Center, where CNN’s New York bureau is housed, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

Update 3:25 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: The Time Warner Center has reopened hours after a suspicious package sent to Brennan, care of CNN, closed the center, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

Breaking. Time Warner Center offices have reopened. Employees are going back inside. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/icOpIcwOYB — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) October 24, 2018

Update 3:05 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: Former President Bill Clinton thanked the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement officers for their responses to several packages containing explosive devices that were sent this week.

“They work tirelessly to keep our country and communities safe,” Bill Clinton wrote Wednesday in a tweet. “I am forever grateful for their efforts.”

Thank you to the @SecretService and all law enforcement agencies who responded to this week's incidents. They work tirelessly to keep our country and communities safe. I am forever grateful for their efforts. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 24, 2018

One of the packages, intercepted Tuesday night by the Secret Service, was addressed to the former president’s wife, Hillary Clinton, and bound for the couple’s home in Chappaqua, New York, officials said.

Update 2:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: President Donald Trump pledged to use the “full weight of our government” resources to investigate a series of packages sent to public figures Wednesday with apparent explosives inside.

“The safety of the American people is my highest priority,” the president said. “In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America."

President Trump on suspicious packages: “In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.” https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/7MnJeKBeMn — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

The president has frequently faced criticism for his attacks on the media, including his support of a lawmaker who body-slammed a reporter in 2017.

Update 2:20 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: First lady Melania Trump thanked law enforcement Wednesday as authorities investigated a series of explosive devices sent to public figures earlier in the day.

“We cannot tolerate those cowardly attacks and I strongly condemn all who use violence,” she said.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump: “We cannot tolerate those cowardly attacks and I strongly condemn all who choose violence.” pic.twitter.com/cQ6Utvjss7 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2018

Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: A senior law enforcement official told WNBC that a suspicious package mailed Wednesday to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was not linked to other packages sent Wednesday to public figures that contained apparent explosive devices.

Authorities told CNN that the package mailed to Cuomo contained literature. It was deemed safe Wednesday afternoon.

Update 1:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: Another suspicious package, intercepted Wednesday by U.S. Capitol Police, was addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, according to ABC.

And now a 6th suspicious package. This time intercepted by Capitol Hill police--addressed to another Democratic congresswoman https://t.co/lb7h09eRSU — Dorey Scheimer (@DoreyScheimer) October 24, 2018

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: A suspicious package sent to Wasserman Schultz’s office in Florida on Wednesday was originally meant for former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, CNN reported, citing a pair of unidentified law enforcement sources.

The package failed to reach its original target because it had the wrong address on it, according to CNN. Wasserman Schultz’s office address was listed as on the package’s return label, the news station reported.

Update 1:20 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: CNN has released an image of the package sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, care of the news network’s New York bureau, on Wednesday.

This is a photograph of the suspicious package sent to the CNN building in New York City earlier this morning. Police say it appeared to be a live explosive device. https://t.co/aG9JsTfwhx pic.twitter.com/tcICHJErda — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 24, 2018

Update 1:10 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a suspicious device was sent to his office in Manhattan.

The governor said that a device “has been identified and is being handled as we speak,” during a news conference Wednesday.

"We would not be surprised if more devices show up,” he said.

Update 12:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: New York police said a package addressed to CNN and seized Wednesday morning included a live explosive and an envelope that contained white powder.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were no credible and specific threats outstanding in the city.

Update 12:35 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: Addressing a crowd in Florida on Wednesday, Clinton thanked the U.S. Secret Service for intercepting a suspected explosive addressed to her one day earlier.

“We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home,” Clinton said. “Every day we are grateful for their service and commitment and obviously never more than today, but it is a troubling time, isn’t it?”

Update 12:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 24: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump and other officials continue to monitor reports of possible explosive devices found by authorities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Huckabee Sanders had earlier condemned reports of suspected explosives sent to Clinton and Obama. Later, CNN reported that a possible explosive was sent to the news network’s New York bureau, at the Time Warner Center.

“This is an ongoing situation,” Huckabee Sanders said. “Our condemnation of these (despicable) acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants. These cowardly acts are unacceptable and won't be tolerated.”

This is an ongoing situation that President Trump and his admin are monitoring closely. Our condemnation of these dispicable acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants. These cowardly acts are unacceptable and wont be tolerated. https://t.co/YbMbCUWMPC — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 24, 2018

Update 11:55 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: Police have removed a suspected pipe bomb found Wednesday morning in the Time Warner Center mail room.

Explosive device in transit now in NYPD containment unit. pic.twitter.com/Pt49kRm9UP — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

Police told CNN that the device would likely be taken to Rodman’s Neck in the Bronx, where it will be detonated.

Update 11:45 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: Authorities in Florida are investigating another suspicious package sent to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office in Sunrise, WFOR reported.

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

Wasserman Schultz previously served as chair of the Democratic National Committee.

The office of @DWStweets is surrounded by police. @SunrisePoliceFL tell us she received a suspicious package. @browardsheriff bomb squad is investigating pic.twitter.com/gOERtLfS1O — Ted Scouten (@CBS4Ted) October 24, 2018

Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: A suspicious package sent Wednesday morning to CNN’s New York bureau at the Time Warner Center was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, the news network reported, citing unidentified city and law enforcement officials.

Breaking: The package with an explosive device sent to CNN’s NY offices today was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to city and local law enforcement officials. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 24, 2018

Brennan is a regular guest on CNN.

A law enforcement official told the news network that the device found Wednesday in the Time Warner Center mail room "is similar to the ones addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros."

Update 11:20 a.m. EDT OCt. 24: Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, thanked the U.S. Secret Service after officials announced they had intercepted on Tuesday a possible explosive device addressed to Hillary Clinton.

“Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service,” Chelsea Clinton wrote in a tweet. “Thank you.”

Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service. Thank you. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 24, 2018

Update 11:15 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: Officials with the U.S. Secret Service said reports of a suspicious package intercepted en route to the White House on Wednesday were erroneous.

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

CNN had reported earlier Wednesday that a package containing a pipe bomb and addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington.

Update 11 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: The Time Warner Center in New York City was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found in the building’s mail room, according to CNN.

Anchors were on the air when the evacuation was ordered.

The moment when CNN's fire alarm went off while Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on the air. (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/6JUqzxFeRE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether the suspicious package was addressed to CNN.

Update 10:35 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: White House officials on Wednesday condemned reports of explosive packages sent in recent days to Clinton, Obama and others.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

White House statement from @PressSec on suspicious packages sent to President Obama and Sec Clinton condemning “attempted violent attacks against Obama and Clintons, calling them “despicable” pic.twitter.com/dqmyiyVNBh — Tamara Gitt (@tamaragitt) October 24, 2018

Officials did not immediately confirm a report from CNN that a package containing a pipe bomb and addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington.

Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: New York City’s Time Warner Center was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was sent to the building, which houses CNN.

We are being evacuated right now at time warner center in NYC. Striking scene as alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

Update 10:15 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: An unidentified law enforcement official told CNN that a fourth suspicious package was intercepted in Washington en route to the White House.

CNN has learned another suspicious package with a device addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC. According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to one sent to Soros home, and to homes of Clintons and Obamas. — Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) October 24, 2018

Update 10 a.m. EDT Oct. 24: President Donald Trump has been briefed on a pair of possible explosive devices addressed in recent days to Clinton and Obama, NBC News reported.

An unidentified White House official told the news network that White House officials are taking the situation “extremely seriously.”

A senior White House official tells me President Trump has been briefed on the suspicious packages intercepted by the Secret Service.

The official says the White House is taking the situation “extremely seriously.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 24, 2018

Original report: Officials with the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday that a package addressed to Clinton was recovered late Tuesday night. Officials with the FBI said they were investigating a suspicious package “found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY.”

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

The package was found around 1 a.m., Spectrum News NY 1 reported. An unidentified official described the device to The Associated Press as a "functional explosive device."

BREAKING: Bomb found at home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 24, 2018

An unidentified senior law enforcement official told WNBC that the package was similar to the bomb found earlier this week at philanthropist George Soros's home in Bedford, New York.

Officials also confirmed that authorities intercepted a package Wednesday addressed to Obama.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” Secret Service officials said in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

Here is the full statement from the U.S. Secret Service about the potential explosive devices sent to Clinton/Obama via @ElizLanders pic.twitter.com/EJHp65dQQK — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 24, 2018

The AP reported that the device sent to Clinton had all the components of a bomb, including explosive powder. The device, which resembled a pipe bomb, was found in a mailbox, according to the AP.

