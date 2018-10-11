Suspect's sweet tooth leads to arrest in cloned credit card case, police say

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Police arrested Kharti M. Diallo who they say cloned credit card information onto a dummy card with his own name on it, and used the stolen funds at places like Old Navy and Walmart across several counties.
However, it was his sweet tooth that helped police track him down, they say.
SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}