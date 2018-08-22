Suspect in deadly Nashville Waffle House shooting committed to mental hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville judge ordered the suspect in the deadly Waffle House shooting in late April in Antioch, Tennessee, committed to a mental hospital for treatment until he is fit to stand trial during a competency hearing Wednesday, according to multiple news outlets.
Travis Reinking, 29, is accused of killing four people and injuring several others in a shooting that happened inside the restaurant on April 22.
In his first court appearance Wednesday, psychologist Rena Isen, from the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute, testified that Reinking suffered from such severe schizophrenia, he would be unable to understand the charges against him or a criminal trial, the Tennessean reported.
“He is not competent to stand trial,” Isen said.
#BREAKING Travis Reinking, Waffle House shooting suspect, not fit to stand trial, judge says https://t.co/T8zYXM5mhQ— Tennessean (@Tennessean) August 22, 2018
The state’s Deputy District Attorney General Roger Moore said in court Wednesday that Reinking will be tried for the murders, but not until he receives treatment for his mental condition, according to the newspaper.
Reinking is charged with killing four people: Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Joe R. Perez, 20, Akilah Dasilva, 23, and DeEbony Groves, 21. He is also charged with four counts of attempted homicide and a count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Reinking has been held without bail during the monthslong, court-ordered mental evaluation.
