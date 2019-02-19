  • Super snow moon 2019: 9 must-see photos of the largest supermoon of the year

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Skygazers got a special treat early Tuesday as the “super snow moon” – the largest supermoon of 2019 – glowed overhead.

    Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtag #snowmoon and #supermoon. Here are some of our favorites:

    1. Santa Ana, California

    Photo by @LOrtizPhoto_OCR, Twitter

    2. Albert Park, Victoria, Australia

    Supermoon eve overlooking Albert Park Victoria. Taken from Hobsons Bay Yacht club Williamstown

    3. New York City

    Photo by @socaboy77, Instagram

    4. Providence, Rhode Island

    Photo by @MikeCohea, Twitter

    5. Portland, Maine

    Photo by @jmiltonphoto, Instagram

    6. Miami Beach, Florida

    Photo by @arielitorose, Instagram

    7. Great South Bay, New York

    Photo by @greatsouthbayimages, Instagram

    8. Southern Wisconsin

    Photo by @TomPurdyWI, Twitter

    9. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

    Photo by @NancyFromCanada, Twitter

