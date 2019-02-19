Super snow moon 2019: 9 must-see photos of the largest supermoon of the year

Skygazers got a special treat early Tuesday as the “super snow moon” – the largest supermoon of 2019 – glowed overhead.
Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtag #snowmoon and #supermoon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Santa Ana, California
Photo by @LOrtizPhoto_OCR, Twitter
The super snow moon photographed from Santa Ana, CA photo by Leonard Ortiz/ Orange County Register/SCNG #ocregister #SuperMoon #SnowMoon #fullmoon pic.twitter.com/ndmAabpdZM— Leonard Ortiz (@LOrtizPhoto_OCR) February 19, 2019
2. Albert Park, Victoria, Australia
Photo by @davidcollinsphotography, Instagram
3. New York City
Photo by @socaboy77, Instagram
Super Snow moon in today early hours ... . . #hudsonriver #ig_captures #empirestatebuilding #fullmoon #new_york_city_photo #city_of_newyork #nycprimeshot #skyline #ilove_newyo #ig_nycity #newyork_photoshoots #picturesofnewyork #newyorklike #wonderful_places #icapture_nyc #instagramnyc #citykillerz #what_i_saw_in_nyc #nyloveyou #new_york_city_insta #cityscapesnyc #topnewyorkphoto #seeyourcity #nycityworld #newyork_ig #loves_nyc #unlimitednewyork #sunrise #snowmoon
4. Providence, Rhode Island
Photo by @MikeCohea, Twitter
This morning’s nearly full #SnowMoon setting behind the Providence, RI skyline. The moon’s shape is due to atmospheric distortion. #FullMoon #Supermoon pic.twitter.com/GGueVr4zhZ— Mike Cohea (@MikeCohea) February 19, 2019
5. Portland, Maine
Photo by @jmiltonphoto, Instagram
The full super moon sets behind the City Hall clock tower in Portland, Maine. • • • • • #maine #igersmaine #supermoon #igersnewengland #ig_maine #fullmoon #ig_newengland #mainetheway #maineisgorgeous #allbeauty_addiction #clock #clocktower #moon_of_the_day #moon_awards #moonlovers #world_bestnight #moonset #moon #nikonnofilter #portlandmaine #cityhall
6. Miami Beach, Florida
Photo by @arielitorose, Instagram
7. Great South Bay, New York
Photo by @greatsouthbayimages, Instagram
8. Southern Wisconsin
Photo by @TomPurdyWI, Twitter
Full Snow "Supermoon" rising over this old barn tonight in southern Wisconsin.#wiwx #SnowMoon #moon #supermoon pic.twitter.com/7j5UtCVnZm— Tom Purdy (@TomPurdyWI) February 19, 2019
9. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Photo by @NancyFromCanada, Twitter
Step out onto the surface of the Super #SnowMoon ... the Moon will 'officially' be a #FullMoon tomorrow at 10:54 a.m. Taken this evening at sunset in #Ottawa. #SuperMoon #StormHour pic.twitter.com/QVQSEyHhg6— Nancy (@NancyFromCanada) February 19, 2019
