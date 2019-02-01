Super Bowl LIII: Oklahoma wind farm providing power

An Oklahoma wind farm will help provide electricity during Super Bowl LIII.
Thunder Ranch Wind Project, located north of Oklahoma City, has been generating wind energy for activities during Super Bowl week, KOCO reported.
Anheuser Busch bought renewable energy credits from the company and has given them to the Atlanta Super Bowl Committee to offset power used during the week.
"Last year, we generated more than one terawatt per hour of electricity," Thunder Ranch site supervisor Austin Jones told KOCO. "That's enough to power 100,000 average U.S. households for an entire year."
Much of that power will be generated by the wind.
"There's energy within it, and we're just harnessing it," Jones told the television station.
