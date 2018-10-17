Study: Burger King has fastest delivery time for drive-thru orders

Want your fast food delivered fast in the drive-thru? A study released in the October issue of Quick Service Restaurant magazine indicates that in the United States, Burger King is your best bet.
To “have it your way” at the drive thru required an average of 193.31 seconds, the magazine reported -- or 3 minutes, 13.31 seconds.
Rounding out the top five in average time were Dunkin’ Donuts (200.74), KFC (218.95), Wendy’s (226.07) and Taco Bell (236.50), QSR reported.
McDonald's (273.29) was number 10 on the list, according to the magazine.
Speed of service times -- the time between an order being placed and a customer receiving it at the drive-thru window -- was 234 seconds, compared with 225 seconds in 2017, QSR reported.
According to the magazine, Wendy’s scored the best average time in 2002 when it only took 116 seconds to complete an order. At the time, the national average was 190 seconds.
