Students return to Santa Fe High School for 1st time since shooting

Texas’ Santa Fe High School reopened to students Tuesday, more than a week after a shooting left 10 people dead on campus.
Authorities plan to provide additional security to schools in the Santa Fe Independent School District in the wake of the May 18 mass shooting, officials said. Counseling will also be available to students and staff members on campus, according to the school district. Teachers returned to campus Wednesday, KPRC reported.
Community members and students from other area schools lined the highway in front of Santa Fe High School on Tuesday to greet students returning to campus, KHOU reported. About a dozen teenagers carried signs with messages like, “#TexasStrong. Welcome back!” according to KHOU.
Students said they had mixed feelings about returning to campus after the shooting that left two teachers and eight students dead.
“That day should not be the defining moment of our senior year,” student Kaitlyn Richard told KTRK. “It shouldn’t be the last memory before we graduate. I definitely have mixed emotions about going back, but it will help to move on and be stronger than this.”
Thursday will mark the last day of classes for the school district. Santa Fe High School students are scheduled to graduate Friday.
