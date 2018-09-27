0 Students raise money to send janitor on vacation

Students who call the school’s janitor the epitome of happiness raised money to send his wife and him on a vacation to his native Jamaica.

Herman Gordon has worked 12 years at Bristol University, where students raised more than $2,000 to send him to the Caribbean island over the summer, the Independent reported.

"I started it because I know everybody loves Herman for his happy energy," medical student Hadi Al-Zubaidi told CNN. "I thought sending him to his home country of Jamaica would be a beautiful way of giving back for all that he does."

Gordon was handed a plain looking envelope. Inside was money for the trip and a note:

"On behalf of the students at Bristol, we would like to thank you for all the positive energy you have given to us throughout the years. You have brightened many of our days and we want you to know that we love and appreciate you."

TRENDING STORIES:

Gordon came to the United Kingdom from Jamaica in 1967, the Independent reported. He has not seen his family there in more than a decade.

“I am blessed and feeling good,” Gordon told the Independent. “I think the students should be there with me as well. I try to do my best with the students to help them. When I am cleaning the library, I chat to them and give them advice. I try to encourage them to do their best in life when they finish their studies.”

The fundraiser went viral, garnering the attention of the resort Sandals, which offered the couple a free two-night stay as a belated gift to celebrate their 23rd anniversary, CNN reported.

"When you see things like this, you know that somebody loves you," Gordon said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.