  • Students at this university can now minor in medical marijuana

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW JERSEY - Students at a New Jersey have high expectations for courses of study in medical marijuana, NJ.com reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Stockton University begins its fall semester next week and is offering “Cannabis Studies” as a minor, WNYC reported.

    "This is a growing industry and we want to prepare our students from a variety of academic viewpoints," biology professor Ekaterina Sedia, the program coordinator for cannabis studies, said in a statement.

    "We will not be telling students what is the right thing to do," Sedia said. "We will be providing a context and information that they can use to make their own decisions. Offering a program is not an endorsement."

    University spokeswoman Diane D'Amico told NJ.com that the 25 students in the program will take a cannabis law course this fall, followed by a class on medical marijuana in New Jersey in the spring.

    Sedia, the coordinator of the program, called medical marijuana “an industry that is developing and certainly there are a lot of possibilities and new jobs.”

    “Oftentimes, colleges get criticized for not offering students real-life skills, and that certainly is going to be a life skill regardless of whether New Jersey stops at medical or goes to the recreational side of it,” Sedia, an associate professor of biology, told WNYC

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories