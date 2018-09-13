Student stabbed during fight in bathroom at Massachusetts middle school, officials say

BOSTON - A student was taken to a hospital Thursday after he was stabbed during a fight in a bathroom at Washington Irving Middle School in Massachusetts, according to officials.
A fight broke out between two students Thursday morning at the middle school in Roslindale, Boston Public Schools officials told Boston 25 News. Authorities said a male student was stabbed during the fight and taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
A robocall sent out to parents stated that the alleged stabber was arrested soon after the incident outside of the school. Boston police did not immediately confirm the arrest.
School officials said the incident was isolated and that the school was in "safe mode" on Thursday.
Crisis counselors were called to the school to help any students who wanted to talk about the incident. School officials say there will also be an increased police presence.
Students out of safe mode and crisis councilors in place at Washington Irving Middle in #Roslindale after 1 student was stabbed by another in bathroom fight ~9a. Suffered non-life threatening injuries. @bostonpolice investigating. Parents notified via ‘robo call’ @boston25 pic.twitter.com/K1DQyYU5w7— Crystal Haynes (@crystalhaynes) September 13, 2018
