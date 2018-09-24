Student lies under flag to make sure it doesn't touch the ground

HAYDEN, Idaho - Amanda Reallan was waiting in the parking lot to pick up her children from school when she saw an act of patriotism she had to capture a photo of.
Three fifth-grade boys were struggling as they removed and worked to fold the American flag when one of them lay under it to make sure it did not touch the ground.
“We’ve had a bunch of close calls,” Jack LeBreck, the boy on the sidewalk, told KREM. “But I thought it would happen because it was kind of a windy day. So I just thought of lying down and seeing what would happen.”
The boys, who have all been involved in Cub Scouts, credited school custodian “Mr. Mac” for their reverence of the flag.
“What they did yesterday was obviously all them,” Mac McCarty told KREM. “And I’m very proud.”
McCarty, a veteran, helps select the children who raise and lower the flag.
“It’s really a great privilege,” Casey Dolan, one of the other selected, told KREM. “I feel really lucky I was chosen for it.”
